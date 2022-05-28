Former College Football Player Found Not Guilty Of Murder

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Former Virginia Tech linebacker Isimemen Etute was found not guilty of second-degree murder in the death of a local Blacksburg man Saturday.

The man in question matched with Etute on the dating app Tinder while posing as a 21-year-old girl. Etute reportedly received oral sex from the 40-year-old posing as "Angie Renee" in April of 2021.

And when he returned to the apartment one month later to ask if "Angie" was lying about their identity, Etute testified that the man pulled a weapon from under his bed, causing the former Hokies LB to have to fight him.

The man would later die of his injuries sustained from repeated punches and kicks. According to authorities, every bone in his face was broken and he was missing multiple teeth.

The investigation started as a hate crime. But, in June of that year, Etute was arrested on second-degree murder charges once police connected him to the incident.

Etute was suspended indefinitely by VA Tech's football program.

He was a three-star recruit our of Virginia Beach, enrolling with the school January 2021.