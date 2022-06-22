Former College Football Player Reportedly Shot, Killed At 40

CHESTNUT HILL, MA - SEPTEMBER 08: A general view of Alumni Stadium during the second quarter of the game between the Boston College Eagles and Holy Cross Crusaders at Alumni Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

The football world is morning the loss of a former college football player who was shot and killed earlier this week.

Trevor White, who played his collegiate football at Boston College, died in a shooting on Father's Day, according to a report from Syracuse.com. He was just 40 years old.

According to the report, White was killed in a shooting in Baltimore early Sunday morning.

From the report:

Trevor Scott White, a former top Christian Brothers Academy student athlete who was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame, was shot and killed on Father’s Day in Baltimore. White, 40, was found by police with multiple gunshot wounds at 4:06 a.m. Sunday on Lakeside Avenue, according to the Baltimore Police Department’s Facebook page. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"BC Football mourns the loss of former defensive back Trevor White ‘03. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family," the Boston College football program said on Twitter.

White was a standout high school athlete, earning all-state honors in football and winning state titles in track.

He eventually went on to play defensive back at Boston College.

Our thoughts are with the White family.