Former College Football Player's Family Lawsuit Dismissed

CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 01: A detailed view of a helmet worn by the Tennessee Volunteers before their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Bank of America Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

A lawsuit from a former Tennessee offensive lineman's father against Georgia has been dismissed.

Cade Mays' father originally sued Georgia a couple of years ago for an incident that took place. According to a court document, Mays' father had to have part of his finger amputated at a University of Georgia event.

Just a few years later, the case has been dismissed "with prejudice" according to Brad Crawford of 247Sports. That usually means that a settlement between two parties was reached.

Mays was originally a Georgia signee before he transferred to Tennessee following the 2019 season. He played two seasons for the Vols and started in 17 games.

For his career, he appeared in 42 games and made 35 starts before he was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He currently plays guard but can play all over the offensive line if needed.