Former College Football Running Back Killed At Youth Game

As more details come out regarding the tragic shooting of a youth football coach in Texas over the weekend, the North Texas Mean Green family mourns the loss of one of its former players.

Michael Hickmon, who played five seasons at running back for the University of North Texas from 1998-2002, was shot and killed at his son's little league football game following a "disagreement" between officials and the coaching staff.

On Sunday, North Texas AD Eric Capper offered some words on Hickmon's passing:

"The Mean Green family lost a great one yesterday when Mike Hickmon was killed at his son’s youth football game," Capper tweeted. "Have talked with many of his former teammates today and everyone is just gutted. We are all a little bit better for having Hick in our lives."

The brother of former Pro Bowl corner Aqib Talib is reportedly a wanted suspect in the killing.

Per the USA Today:

The Lancaster (Texas) Police Department issued a press release stating that they dispatched officers to Lancaster Community Park Saturday night at 8:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers were told of a disagreement that had taken place between the coaching staff and officiating crew of a game that had taken place at the park.

With local police saying, that members of the opposing coaching staff were involved in a "physical altercation" that led to one individual "discharging a firearm and striking one adult male."

Hickmon was transported to a local hospital to be treated but was later pronounced deceased.