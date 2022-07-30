Former College Football Star, 49ers DL Reportedly Suffers Season-Ending Injury

Veteran defensive tackle Maurice Hurst Jr. suffered a torn biceps during 49ers training camp practice on Friday.

The former Michigan standout will require surgery and is likely out for the remainder of the 2022 season, per NFL insider David Lombardi of The Athletic.

After four collegiate seasons with the Wolverines from 2014-17, Hurst was selected by the Oakland Raiders with a fifth-round pick in the 2018 draft. He was waived after his third season with the Raiders and signed a one-year contract with the 49ers prior to the 2021 season.

Hurst spent the majority of this past season on the injured reserve with a calf injury. He appeared in just two games and made two total tackles.

The 27-year-old veteran was taking starting reps in training camp before suffering this most recent injury. Star defensive tackle Arik Armstead will be out for at least the next couple weeks with a knee sprain.

Hurst re-signed with the Niners a one-year, $1.08 million contract back in April