Former College Football Star Graham Harrell Lands New Coaching Job

Former college football star and, most recently, USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell has landed a new coaching job.

Lincoln Riley did not retain Harrell on his new staff at USC, which was expected. But it didn’t take long for the offensive-minded coach to land a new gig.

Harrell will be the offensive coordinator at West Virginia next season.

The Mountaineers announced the hire on Monday afternoon.

“I have followed Graham’s playing and coaching career for quite some time, and there’s no question he is a talented coach with a bright future,” said WVU head coach Neal Brown via the team’s website. “He has a successful track record as a play caller, has done an outstanding job of developing quarterbacks and is a proven winner. His character, competitiveness and positive energy is a great fit for our program. He brings Power 5 coaching experience and an extensive knowledge of the Big 12. I know he is looking forward to getting started, meeting our staff and players.”

Graham Harrell might not be the only USC Trojan heading to West Virginia.

USC quarterback Jaxson Dart entered the transfer portal on Monday. It’s plausible he follows Harrell to West Virginia where he’d like be a day one starter.

Harrell should fit right in with what the Mountaineers offense has traditionally looked like over the years. He employs a heavy air-raid attack complimented by an explosive running game.

West Virginia should have a fun offense next season, especially if Harrell can convince Dart to follow.