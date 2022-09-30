Former College Football Star Not Happy With Brett Favre Comparison

CANTON, OH - AUGUST 06: Brett Favre, former NFL quarterback, speaks during his 2016 Class Pro Football Hall of Fame induction speech during the NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 6, 2016 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Brett Favre isn't the only Mississippi football legend caught up in the Mississippi welfare scandal. One other former football star has been caught up in the scandal - but he wants nothing to do with the Brett Favre comparisons.

In an interview with ESPN, legendary Mississippi high school running back Marcus Dupree denied any wrongdoing after being named in a lawsuit alleging that he was paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal welfare money that was intended for the state's neediest families. Dupree took offense at being accused of taking money and said he did not like what happened.

"I don't appreciate being lumped into something like I took money," Dupree said. "I worked too hard on my reputation to do the right thing and be the right person and I don't like what's going on."

The civil lawsuit alleges that Dupree was paid around $371,000 between 2017 and 2019 from federal welfare funds. That money was listed as going to Dupree for his work as a "celebrity endorser" and "motivational speaker."

Dupree denies knowing that the money he received was from federal welfare funds. But he took greater offense at the implication that he was on the same level as Favre. He indicated that simply being lumped in with Favre has damaged his reputation.

"I'm getting lumped in with whatever Brett Favre and the Governor had going on. I didn't even know about that, nothing. I was shocked when I heard it. I can't wait until we go to court. I don't know what Brett did. I can only speak for Marcus," Dupree said.

Marcus Dupree was a high school football star in Philadelphia, Mississippi, scoring over 80 touchdowns as a running back and earning a scholarship at Oklahoma.

In his freshman year at Oklahoma under Barry Switzer, Dupree had 1,393 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. But conflicts with Switzer and weight issues resulted in Dupree playing just two years at Oklahoma before joining the USFL's New Orleans Breakers in 1984.

Dupree played a few years in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams in the 1990s before retiring.

He was the subject of an ESPN 30 for 30 documentary, The Best That Never Was, which was released in 2010.