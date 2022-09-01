Former College Football Star O.J. Howard Reportedly Signs With New Team

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 06: O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on October 06, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

After five years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, former Alabama star O.J. Howard signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills before being released during final roster cuts.

But it appears that Howard has landed on his feet. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Howard is signing with the Houston Texans.

Howard was a starter at tight end for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for three seasons before suffering a torn Achilles in 2020. He got a Super Bowl ring after the Bucs won Super Bowl LV and played in all 17 games the following season.

In five seasons with the Buccaneers, Howard had 119 receptions for 1,737 yards and 16 touchdowns. He started 46 of 59 games.

At Alabama, O.J. Howard had the look and skills of an elite NFL tight end, making 114 receptions for 1,726 yards and seven touchdowns in 46 games.

He looked so good in college that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made him the No. 19 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

In his first three NFL seasons though, Howard struggled to show the goods. His first two seasons saw him score 11 total touchdowns before Bruce Arians arrived in 2019.

Now O.J. Howard gets a new opportunity to potentially be the starter for the Houston Texans team that has very few pass catchers who jump off the page.

Will Howard start for the Texans this coming year?