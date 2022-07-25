Former College Football Star Pat White Lands NFL Job

MIAMI - OCTOBER 04: Quarterback Pat White #6 of the Miami Dolphins during warm-ups before a NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at Land Shark Stadium on October 4, 2009 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ronald C. Modra/Getty Images) Ronald C. Modra/Getty Images

As a college football player, Pat White was one of the most dazzling players in the country, setting dozens of records while at West Virginia. But after injuries limited him to a very brief career, White is returning to the NFL.

On Monday, the Los Angeles Chargers announced that they have hired White as an offensive assistant. He spent last year with the team on a coaching internship as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

This isn't White's first coaching job though. He's spent the last four years coaching in the college ranks.

White coached quarterbacks at Alcorn State, running backs at South Florida, quarterbacks again at Alabama State and was recently hired as quarterbacks coach at Campbell.

At West Virginia, Pat White was one of the most explosive players in college football, racking up yards through the air and on the ground. He was a two-time Big East Offensive Player of the Year and a three-time First-Team All-Big East selection.

White finished top 10 in the Heisman Trophy voting twice while leading the Mountaineers to two conference titles and two top 6 finishes. He remains West Virginia's all-time leader in touchdowns contributed with 103.

The Miami Dolphins drafted White in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, a serious concussion effectively ended his NFL career after one season.

He found some playing time in the Canadian Football League but retired in 2015.

Will Pat White's return to the NFL as a coach be a happy one?