Former College Football Star RB Killed On Monday Evening

There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star.

Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital.

The shooting reportedly took place around 9:30 p.m. on Monday night. Police records show a 52-year-old man named Otis Lee Anderson was arrested and booked into Duval County Jail. He’s been charged with second-degree murder.

We send our heartfelt condolences to the entire Anderson family during this terrible time.

“Former University of Central Florida and University Christian football star Otis Anderson Jr. died in a double shooting Monday night that also left a woman hospitalized — neighbors, News4JAX sources, former teammates and UCF leaders said Tuesday,” reads a report from News4Jax.

Plenty of college football fans have taken to social media today to express disbelief regarding Otis Anderson Jr.’s tragic death.

His legacy won’t soon be forgotten.

Otis Anderson Jr. was a star for the Knights.

The former college football star back carried the rock 358 times for 2,182 yards and caught 91 passes for 1,025 yards. He scored 26 touchdowns over his four-year collegiate career.

Anderson Jr. went undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, but wound up signing with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent. He spent training camp on the practice squad before getting released ahead of the 2021 season.

Otis Anderson Jr. was an electric college football star and it’s a shame he’s gone so soon.