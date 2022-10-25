Former College Football Star Reveals He 'Found' $150,000
Under the current NIL landscape of the college football world, athletes can be very public about their big-time earnings. But back in the day, players had to be a little more hush-hush.
While it wasn't nearly as public facing back then, it's no secret that athletes were getting money under the table.
During a recent appearance on the Bussin' With The Boys podcast, former college football star LenDale White told some stories about the money and benefits he received while he was a member of the USC football program.
When he moved into his downtown Los Angeles apartment, he said someone "left behind" a duffle bag filled with $150,000 cash.
"I don't know if it was for me or not, but I didn't tell anyone about it and I kept it," he said.
White logged 3,159 yards and 52 rushing touchdowns during his time with the Trojans from 2003-05. He was selected by the Tennessee Titans with a second-round pick in the 2006 NFL Draft.