Former College Football Star Reveals He 'Found' $150,000

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 09: A USC Trojans helmet on the field before the college football game between the USC Trojans and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 9, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Under the current NIL landscape of the college football world, athletes can be very public about their big-time earnings. But back in the day, players had to be a little more hush-hush.

While it wasn't nearly as public facing back then, it's no secret that athletes were getting money under the table.

During a recent appearance on the Bussin' With The Boys podcast, former college football star LenDale White told some stories about the money and benefits he received while he was a member of the USC football program.

When he moved into his downtown Los Angeles apartment, he said someone "left behind" a duffle bag filled with $150,000 cash.

"I don't know if it was for me or not, but I didn't tell anyone about it and I kept it," he said.

White logged 3,159 yards and 52 rushing touchdowns during his time with the Trojans from 2003-05. He was selected by the Tennessee Titans with a second-round pick in the 2006 NFL Draft.