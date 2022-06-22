Former College Football Star Wins USFL MVP Award

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA - APRIL 17: General view of the action between the Philadelphia Stars and the New Orleans Breakers in the second quarter of the game at Protective Stadium on April 17, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Rob Carr/USFL/Getty Images)

Former TCU wide receiver KaVontae Turpin, who was kicked out of school for domestic violence in 2018, was named the USFL's 2022 MVP.

No wideout has ever won MVP since the Associated Press began voting on the award in 1957, so this is another way the resurgent spring football league has deviated. Turpin led the league with 540 receiving yards in 10 games while also accounting for the season's only punt return for a touchdown.

The 25-year-old helped the Generals lead the eight-team league in total offense while ending the season on a nine-game winning streak. They'll face the Philadelphia Stars on Saturday for a spot in the championship game.

Turpin's talent was never an issue, as he averaged 12.1 yards per catch during four seasons at TCU while returning four punts and two kickoffs for touchdowns. However, he pleaded guilty to assaulting his girlfriend after getting dismissed from school.

According to NBC 5 Dallas Fort-Worth, police said witnesses saw Turpin "manhandle" a woman "by grabbing her from behind with one arm across her neck, her feet dragging as she kicked and yelled at him." He served two years of probation.

The conviction was likely a large reason why Turpin never received an NFL opportunity. Given the league's track record handling such matters, it's possible his play will nevertheless lead to a chance.