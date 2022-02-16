The Spun

Former College Quarterback Takes Shot At Oklahoma, Nebraska

UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton.ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 01: McKenzie Milton #10 of the UCF Knights looks to pass in the second half against the Auburn Tigers during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Former UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton propped up his original school as a better recruiting location than some of the blue blood programs. Namely, in the Big Ten and Big-12 country.

Talking NIL with 96.9 “The Game,” Milton had a little back-and-forth with host Mike Bianchi in regards to UCF and how it compares to that crimson colored town in Oklahoma.

“When you have great fan experiences, great experiences on campus, and its lucrative, that’s the best recruiting pitch possible,” Milton explained. “Would you rather be in Orlando, Florida or somewhere in the Midwest? Its kind of [a] no-brainer.”

“Go ahead and say Lincoln, Nebraska, I dare you,” Bianchi shot back.

“What about Norman, Oklahoma?” Milton asked.

The former Knights starter defended his comments later on Twitter. Telling fans it’s not shade, just facts.

“There’s a reason Orlando is the fastest growing city in comparison to these other places,” Milton tweeted. “I’m sorry but the only recruiting pitch with these blue bloods have is that they are just that. No one is jumping out of their seat to move to Lincoln or Norman.”

