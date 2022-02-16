Former College Quarterback Takes Shot At Oklahoma, Nebraska

Former UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton propped up his original school as a better recruiting location than some of the blue blood programs. Namely, in the Big Ten and Big-12 country.

Talking NIL with 96.9 “The Game,” Milton had a little back-and-forth with host Mike Bianchi in regards to UCF and how it compares to that crimson colored town in Oklahoma.

Much more to come from McKenzie Milton's appearance on @969thegame in which he discussed a new NIL collective for #UCF athletes… but this back and forth caught my attention: pic.twitter.com/ozFrTGaKED — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) February 16, 2022

“When you have great fan experiences, great experiences on campus, and its lucrative, that’s the best recruiting pitch possible,” Milton explained. “Would you rather be in Orlando, Florida or somewhere in the Midwest? Its kind of [a] no-brainer.”

“Go ahead and say Lincoln, Nebraska, I dare you,” Bianchi shot back.

“What about Norman, Oklahoma?” Milton asked.

The former Knights starter defended his comments later on Twitter. Telling fans it’s not shade, just facts.

Not shade y’all it’s fact. There’s a reason Orlando is the fastest growing city in comparison to these other places. I’m sorry but the only recruiting pitch with these blue bloods have is that they are just that. No one is jumping out of their seat to move to Lincoln or Norman 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/cXpqPUxLVj — McKenzie Milton (@McKenzieMil10) February 16, 2022

“There’s a reason Orlando is the fastest growing city in comparison to these other places,” Milton tweeted. “I’m sorry but the only recruiting pitch with these blue bloods have is that they are just that. No one is jumping out of their seat to move to Lincoln or Norman.”