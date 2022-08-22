Former College Referee Has Surprising Pick For Loudest Stadium

COLUMBIA, SC - NOVEMBER 14: A general view of the Florida Gators versus South Carolina Gamecocks during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on November 14, 2015 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

College football stadiums are some of the biggest and loudest in the entire world. With dozens of stadiums capable of holding upwards of 70,000 fans, a packed house can be awe-inspiring.

For one former college football referee, there's one stadium that stands out from the rest. Appearing on The Paul Finebaum Show, former referee Matt Austin spoke about the loudest game he had ever worked on during his career.

At first, Austin suggested that LSU's Tiger Stadium was one of the most electric atmospheres he's ever been in. But the winner was Williams-Brice Stadium - home of the South Carolina Gamecocks. Austin said that a game he officiated between the Gamecocks and Texas A&M Aggies was "so loud, I couldn't hear myself talk at the coin toss.

South Carolina football doesn't get a whole lot of love on national television these days due to its comparatively middling play among SEC teams.

But Williams-Brice Stadium is a venue worthy of almost any top football program. It's undergone a lot of expansions and renovations since opening in 1934 and now seats over 77,000 fans on gameday.

Prior to a max capacity reduction in 2020, the stadium could seat upwards of 85,000 fans, and set a record when 85,199 fans watched the Gamecocks play the Georgia Bulldogs on October 6, 2012.

Suffice it to say, that stadium probably gets loud when the fans get into it.