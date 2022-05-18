Former College Soccer Player Has Been Found Dead At 25

Former Kansas soccer player Regan Gibbs died on Monday at 25 years old.

The Lawrence Police Department says officers were called to Gibbs' apartment on Monday evening, per TMZ Sports. There, they found 26-year-old Chad Marek and a "mortally wounded" Gibbs.

Gibbs, a former goalkeeper for the Jayhawks, was declared dead at the scene.

Marek was arrested on suspicion of murder and police say "domestic violence is being investigated as a contributing factor" in Gibbs' death. Marek and Gibbs got married last fall.

The Kansas Soccer program released a statement on Gibbs' passing.

“Our soccer program is heartbroken to hear about the tragic loss of Regan. She was a tremendous teammate and young woman, and touched so many during her time at Kansas. Regan will always be remembered for the impact she had both on and off the field. We share our condolences to her family, friends and teammates during this difficult time," head coach Mark Francis said.

Gibbs suited up for the Jayhawks from 2015-18. Her 1.01 goals-against average through 446 minutes of action in her freshman season set the program record for a first-year goalkeeper.

A GoFundMe was created to support Gibbs' family through this difficult time.

"Regan had a precious soul and she was loved by everyone who knew her. She leaves behind her family which includes four younger sisters who are heartbroken by this tragic loss," the page reads.