Former College Starting Quarterback Announces He's Transferring

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 02: A general view of Bobby Dodd Stadium during the game between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Pittsburgh Panthers on November 2, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims had decided its time for a change.

On Sunday, the sophomore QB who started the Yellow Jackets first seven games before suffering a knee injury against Virginia, announced that he will be entering the transfer portal.

I want to thank: Georgia Tech for giving me the opportunity to pursue my dream athletically and academically, my coaches for everything you have done for me, and the fans who supported me.

Continuing:

To all my teammates... I love you guys! We have built lifelong bonds and for that I am grateful. ... I have decided to enter the transfer portal. It was not an easy decision, however, I believe it is the right decision for me at this point in my career.

The Florida native finishes his Georgia Tech career with a 57.5 completion percentage, 4,464 passing yards and 30 touchdowns to 23 interceptions. Along with 1,166 rushing yards and 11 TDs on the ground.