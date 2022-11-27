Former College Starting Quarterback Announces He's Transferring
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims had decided its time for a change.
On Sunday, the sophomore QB who started the Yellow Jackets first seven games before suffering a knee injury against Virginia, announced that he will be entering the transfer portal.
I want to thank: Georgia Tech for giving me the opportunity to pursue my dream athletically and academically, my coaches for everything you have done for me, and the fans who supported me.
Continuing:
To all my teammates... I love you guys! We have built lifelong bonds and for that I am grateful. ... I have decided to enter the transfer portal. It was not an easy decision, however, I believe it is the right decision for me at this point in my career.
The Florida native finishes his Georgia Tech career with a 57.5 completion percentage, 4,464 passing yards and 30 touchdowns to 23 interceptions. Along with 1,166 rushing yards and 11 TDs on the ground.