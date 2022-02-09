The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Former Commanders Employee Has 1 Word To Describe New Investigation

Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder looks on at FedEx Field.LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 07: Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder looks on before the New England Patriots play the Washington Redskins during an preseason NFL game at FedExField on August 7, 2014 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Dan Snyder, owner of the now-Washington Commanders, say’s he’s putting the pieces in place to conduct an “independent” investigation into allegations made by a former employee.

However, Tiffani Johnston, who accused Snyder of sexual harassment in the workplace, isn’t buying it. With her attorney going as far as calling the investigation a “sham.”

“The idea that Dan Snyder has hired a team to investigate his own actions is utterly absurd,” Attorney Lisa Banks said in a statement. “This is a desperate public relations stunt, clearly designed to absolve him of wrongdoing.”

“Our client, Tiffani Johnston, already testified credibly to Congress about her experience of being sexually harassed by Mr. Snyder. Her powerful testimony was corroborated by an eye witness who submitted a statement to Congress,” Banks continued. “… The fact is that Mr. Snyder has gone to great lengths to conceal the truth and his retention of this team is just his latest effort to paint a false picture of his behavior.”

Adding, if Snyder “genuinely wanted the truth about his actions to emerge, he would have embraced the public release of Ms. Wilkinson’s findings.”

“Instead, he worked with the NFL to block the release of the Wilkinson report. And now, he has handpicked new investigators to do what apparently the Wilkinson report did not do – sugarcoat his own actions.”

Banks concluded that Johnston will not participate in Snyder’s “sham of an investigation.”

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.