Former Commanders Employee Has 1 Word To Describe New Investigation

Dan Snyder, owner of the now-Washington Commanders, say’s he’s putting the pieces in place to conduct an “independent” investigation into allegations made by a former employee.

However, Tiffani Johnston, who accused Snyder of sexual harassment in the workplace, isn’t buying it. With her attorney going as far as calling the investigation a “sham.”

Commanders owner Dan Snyder is hiring an independent investigative team, led by former Asst. U.S. Attorneys Bonnie Jonas and Tiffany Moller of Pallas Global Group LLC, to look into allegations made last week by Tiffani Johnston during her time with the team, per a team official. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 9, 2022

“The idea that Dan Snyder has hired a team to investigate his own actions is utterly absurd,” Attorney Lisa Banks said in a statement. “This is a desperate public relations stunt, clearly designed to absolve him of wrongdoing.”

“Our client, Tiffani Johnston, already testified credibly to Congress about her experience of being sexually harassed by Mr. Snyder. Her powerful testimony was corroborated by an eye witness who submitted a statement to Congress,” Banks continued. “… The fact is that Mr. Snyder has gone to great lengths to conceal the truth and his retention of this team is just his latest effort to paint a false picture of his behavior.”

How many times have you been sexually harassed while working for Washington FB team? Melanie Coburn: More than 200 times Tiffani Johnston: 50-100 times Ana Nunez: Over 100 times Emily Applegate: 515 times Rachel Engleson: 500 times multiple by 8 More:https://t.co/FF2LwpJtjS pic.twitter.com/mFV2WuMHSR — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) February 3, 2022

Adding, if Snyder “genuinely wanted the truth about his actions to emerge, he would have embraced the public release of Ms. Wilkinson’s findings.”

“Instead, he worked with the NFL to block the release of the Wilkinson report. And now, he has handpicked new investigators to do what apparently the Wilkinson report did not do – sugarcoat his own actions.”

Banks concluded that Johnston will not participate in Snyder’s “sham of an investigation.”