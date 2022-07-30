Former Cowboys Player Announces Retirement At 27

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

On Friday night, former Dallas Cowboys special teams ace Kavon Frazier announced his retirement.

In a post on social media, Frazier admitted that something was "missing" this training camp. He's leaving the football field behind to focus on being an entrepreneur.

“As I approach getting ready for my seventh training camp, I realize that something is missing,” Frazier wrote on social media. “Something isn’t the same. These last six years has been a rollercoaster. From a kid with one offer to Central Michigan to being a core player on America’s Team, I have no regrets. Many people know me as a core special teams player and some know me as a guy who dealt with a lot of injuries, but it’s time to change that narrative.”

Here's the full post.

"No longer will people just identify me as a football player," the statement continued. "Football is something that I played, but it doesn’t define me as a person. I’m a man of God, a husband, a father and an entrepreneur. With that being said, today I’ll be walking away from the game I played for the last 20 years to pursue my entrepreneur journey and make a real difference in our community."

A sixth-round pick out of Central Michigan in 2016, Frazier played four seasons for the Cowboys before bouncing around the league over the past two seasons.