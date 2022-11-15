Former Cowboys Quarterback Ben DiNucci Lands New Job

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 25: Quarterback Ben DiNucci #7 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after their 25-3 loss against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on October 25, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci has landed a new football gig.

The reserve signal caller was selected by the XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons in this year's draft.

"My journey has always been different. Wouldn’t have it any other way. Seattle, what’s good ?!?!?" DiNucci wrote on Twitter.

DiNucci was one of the Cowboys' four starting quarterbacks during the 2020 season following the gruesome leg injury suffered by Dak Prescott. In his first and only career start, he completed 21/40 passes for 180 yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions in a blowout loss to the Eagles.

DiNucci finished his collegiate career as one of the all-time leading passers in JMU history. He was selected by the Cowboys with a seventh-round pick (231st) in the 2020 draft.

DiNucci's NFL experience — although limited — should make him a welcome addition in Seattle.