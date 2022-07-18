Former Cowboys Wide Receiver Announces He's Retiring At 27

Ryan Switzer has officially called it a career.

The former Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers wideout retired from the NFL at the age of 27. He made the announcement on Monday morning via his Twitter account.

Switzer was originally drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He played one season with them and only had 41 receiving yards off six receptions.

He then joined the Steelers in August of 2018 after the Cowboys traded him for a 2019 fifth-round pick. Switzer played for the Steelers for two seasons and finished with 280 yards and one touchdown off 55 receptions.

Most of those numbers came during the 2018 season when he was used a lot more in the offense.

He then joined the Cleveland Browns but never saw any playing time.

Before Switzer was drafted by the Cowboys, he played at North Carolina for four seasons (2013-16). He finished his college career with 2,903 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns off 243 receptions.