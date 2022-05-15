Former Cricket Star Died In Tragic Accident On Saturday

Former Australian cricket star Andrew Symonds died in a car crash on Saturday night.

Queensland police said they're investigating a single-vehicle accident in Hervey Range that killed the car's driver and lone occupant.

"Early information indicates, shortly after 11pm the car was being driven on Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge when it left the roadway and rolled," the statement said.

Symonds, a decorated all-rounder, played 198 one-day internationals for Australia. He was part of two undefeated World Cup runs in 2003 and 2007 and played 26 test matches from 2004 to 2008.

Following his playing career, Symonds joined Fox Sports as a TV commentator.

"Australian cricket has lost another of its very best. Andrew was a generational talent who was instrumental in Australia’s success at World Cups and as part of Queensland’s rich cricket history," Cricket Australia chairman Lachlan Henderson said in a statement Sunday, per Steve McMorran of the Associated Press. "He was a cult figure to many (and) was treasured by his fans and friends."

Former Australian captain Allan Border told the Nine Network that Symonds “hit the ball a long way and just wanted to entertain." Another old captain, Mark Taylor, paid tribute to Symonds' passion for the sport.

"He was an entertainer in an era where professionalism really is a throwaway word that we use probably too often,” Taylor said on the Nine Network, per McMorran. "He wanted to go out there and have fun and play the game he remembered as a kid."

Symonds is the third Australian cricket icon to pass away this year, as Shane Warne and Rod Marsh died in March.