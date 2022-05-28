Former Cy Young Winner Designated For Assignment: Fans React

The Chicago White Sox have designated former Cy Young award winner Dallas Keuchel for assignment ahead of their series opener against the Cubs on Saturday, the team announced.

They've recalled infielder Danny Mendick from Class AAA Charlotte in response to the move.

The MLB world took to Twitter to react to this news.

The majority of fans and analysts seem to think this was the right move for the White Sox to make.

"OMG they actually did what should’ve been done a year ago. Keuchel has no business pitching in MLB any more," one fane wrote.

"This is my World Series," another added.

Through Keuchel's Cy Young-winning season in 2015, he led the AL with a 20-8 record, two shutouts, 232.0 innings pitched (2.48 ERA), 911 batters faced and a 1.017 WHIP. He logged another All-Star-caliber season with the Astros in 2017.

Since then though, Keuchel's numbers have taken a significant dive. The White Sox signed him in 2020, but his career in Chicago never really got off the ground. Through eight starts this season, he logged a 2-5 record with a 7.88 ERA and a 20-20 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Will the 34-year-old left hander ever return to form as a star ace?