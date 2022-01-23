Former Dallas Cowboys Player Found Dead In Prison

A former National Football League player who spent time with the Dallas Cowboys was reportedly found dead in prison earlier this month.

Junior Siavii, 43, was reportedly found dead at the federal prison in Leavenworth.

The former Dallas Cowboys player was reportedly found unresponsive inside of his cell. He was reportedly taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead by staff.

Siavii was reportedly awaiting trial.

Siavii was reportedly in prison after being indicted on arms charges.

The former NFL defensive lineman played for the Cowboys from 2008-09. He also spent time with the Chiefs from 2004-05 and the Seahawks in 2010.

Siavii played collegiately at Oregon. He was a second round pick in the 2004 NFL Draft.