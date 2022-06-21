Former Dallas Cowboys Running Back Lands High School Job

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 21: A view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 21, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former NFL running back Phillip Tanner continues to climb the Texas football coaching ranks.

According to Matt Stepp, the Forth Worth Independent School District has tabbed Tanner as Southwest High School's new head coach. He spent two years as an assistant for former teammate Jon Kitna at Burleson High School.

An undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee, Tanner played 39 games for the Dallas Cowboys from 2011 to 2013. He tallied 149 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 56 handoffs while contributing on special teams.

After getting non-tendered by Dallas, Tanner signed with the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills in 2014, but didn't receive any playing time for either squad. He didn't touch the ball in two games with the San Francisco 49ers.

Tanner said it's "time to get to work" on Twitter, adding that it's "us against the world.

He'll lead a Raiders squad that went 5-6 last season. Congratulations to Tanner on the new position.