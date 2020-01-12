Former Dolphins WR Sends A Message To Ryan Tannehill

A former Miami Dolphins wide receiver sent a brutally honest message to Ryan Tannehill following the Tennessee Titans’ big win over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Divisional Round on Saturday evening.

Tannehill, of course, began his career in Miami. He played for the Dolphins from 2012-18 before getting traded to the Titans.

The Dolphins did not have a ton of success with Tannehill at quarterback, though a former wide receiver says it wasn’t his fault.

Former Dolphins wide receiver Mike Wallace sent the following message to Tannehill.

“It wasn’t u bro it was that toxic a– program lol,” he wrote.

Wallace played for the Dolphins from 2013-14. It’s unclear what specifically he is referencing, but Joe Philbin was the team’s head coach during that time.

Tannehill and the Titans, meanwhile, will play for a spot in the Super Bowl next week.

Tennessee will take on either Kansas City or Houston in the AFC Championship Game.