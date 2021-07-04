Former ESPN Analyst Reveals His Experience With Rachel Nichols

A former ESPN NBA analyst has taken to Twitter to share his thoughts on Rachel Nichols following the New York Times’ bombshell story on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, the New York Times reported on the growing controversy at ESPN regarding Nichols and fellow host Maria Taylor. A leaked audio recording from 2020 reveals that Nichols questioned Taylor’s promotion to NBA Finals hosting duty.

“I wish Maria Taylor all the success in the world — she covers football, she covers basketball,” Nichols reportedly said in July 2020. “If you need to give her more things to do because you are feeling pressure about your crappy longtime record on diversity — which, by the way, I know personally from the female side of it — like, go for it. Just find it somewhere else. You are not going to find it from me or taking my thing away.”

Nichols’ comments reportedly made their way to Taylor, who has since refused to work on the air with her colleague.

Many in the sports media world have taken to social media to weigh in on the story. Among them: former ESPN NBA analyst Amin Elhassan.

“I wouldnt have been on The Jump if it werent for Rachel Nichols & I know the same is true for T-Mac (Tracy McGrady) & Stak (Stephen Jackson). When they tried to get funnystyle w/ my contract, she stood up for me & made sure I was treated right. She’s been an ally (not just to me) in public & behind closed doors,” he tweeted.

“Pls note this isnt a dismissal of Maria or her feelings. She’s great & deserving of everything she accomplished in her career..but the convo that needs to occur is why is there a Highlander ‘There Can Only Be One’ mentality when it comes to women & high profile positions at ESPN.”

Elhassan, a former NBA front office employee turned sports media personality, is no longer at ESPN. He currently works for Dan Le Batard’s new company, Meadowlark.

The former ESPN NBA analyst said he plans on further discussing the article on Tuesday’s show.