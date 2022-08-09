Former ESPN Host Michael Smith Reportedly Lands New Job
Amazon's "Thursday Night Football" continues to stack talent for its inaugural NFL broadcast.
According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, former ESPN "SportsCenter" host Michael Smith is the latest to join Prime's team. Sharing that he will reportedly serve as a news analyst for TNF.
Smith left ESPN to start his own entertainment company, Inflection Point, in 2019 and he currently serves as a co-host on NBC Sports' "Brother From Another" on Peacock.
Smith joins a "Thursday Night Football" crew made up of the legendary Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Charissa Thompson, Richard Sherman, Aqib Talib, Andrew Whitworth, Taylor Rooks, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez and sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung.
They've also added the viral group Dude Perfect to alternate streams in several games this season.
Amazon's football coverage begins on September 15 with a huge AFC West matchup between the Chiefs and Chargers.
The streaming giant's media rights agreement with the NFL reportedly runs through 2033 and could be worth up to $100 billion.