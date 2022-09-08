Former Executive Takes WWE Job: NFL World Reacts

(Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Former Las Vegas Raiders’ President Dan Ventrelle has accepted a new job with WWE, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The ex-football executive will join the company’s roster as Executive Vice President, Talent. He will report to WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who was named to the position earlier this summer.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this interesting crossover.

"That's a good signing or at least the idea of it is. If you're bringing in a non wrestling guy they should have a front office background in professional sports and have worked with massive egos," one fan wrote.

"The lead pipeline that exists between the Las Vegas Raiders and WWE," another said.

"Whoa! What’s WWE cooking up here?" another asked.

"Excited to welcome Dan to the @WWE team and to support our world-class athletes across #WWERaw and #Smackdown," Triple H wrote.

"As a lifelong fan, it is an honor to join the world’s premier sports entertainment company," Ventrelle in a statement. "I am inspired by the vision that Stephanie, Nick and Paul have for the future and excited to further the commitment to deliver exceptional talent to the WWE Universe."

Ventrelle was suddenly fired by the Raiders organization earlier this offseason, ending a short-lived stint as the team's president after the 2021 season.

The former NFL exec claims he was fired for attempting to report allegations of a "hostile work environment" and other potential misconduct against team owner Mark Davis.

Ventrelle spent 18 years as a member of the Raiders' front office and played an integral role in moving the franchise from Oakland to Las Vegas.