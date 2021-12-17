Former First-Round Pick Jaylon Smith Signs With New NFL Team

Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith has found a home with a new NFL franchise.

Smith signed with the New York Giants practice squad on Friday, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Giants signed former Cowboys’ LB Jaylon Smith to their practice squad. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2021

Smith, a former first-round pick out of Notre Dame, put together a solid four seasons with the Cowboys — including a Pro-Bowl season in 2019. But just four games into the 2021 season, Dallas decided to release its former star.

Smith was quickly picked up by the Green Bay Packers, but failed to find his role on that roster as well. After notching a healthy scratch in a Week 8 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, the linebacker was released for the second time this season.

The Giants have been hit with some significant injuries at the linebacker position, including five players on the injured reserve: Carter Coughlin, Blake Martinez, T.J. Brunson, Trent Harris and Justin Hilliard. Linebackers Cam Brown and Oshane Ximines are also out this week with positive COVID-19 tests.

Jaylon Smith, 26, will look to reignite his NFL career and earn an active roster spot with the Giants.

New York will face off against the Smith’s former Dallas team on Sunday.