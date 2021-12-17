The Spun

Former First-Round Pick Jaylon Smith Signs With New NFL Team

Jaylon Smith celebrates for the Dallas Cowboys.ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 05: Jaylon Smith #54 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a fumble recovery in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at AT&T Stadium on November 5, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith has found a home with a new NFL franchise.

Smith signed with the New York Giants practice squad on Friday, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Smith, a former first-round pick out of Notre Dame, put together a solid four seasons with the Cowboys — including a Pro-Bowl season in 2019. But just four games into the 2021 season, Dallas decided to release its former star.

Smith was quickly picked up by the Green Bay Packers, but failed to find his role on that roster as well. After notching a healthy scratch in a Week 8 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, the linebacker was released for the second time this season.

The Giants have been hit with some significant injuries at the linebacker position, including five players on the injured reserve: Carter Coughlin, Blake Martinez, T.J. Brunson, Trent Harris and Justin Hilliard. Linebackers Cam Brown and Oshane Ximines are also out this week with positive COVID-19 tests.

Jaylon Smith, 26, will look to reignite his NFL career and earn an active roster spot with the Giants.

New York will face off against the Smith’s former Dallas team on Sunday.

