Former Florida Player Says 1 Hire Is “Inevitable” For Gators

Florida looks to be getting close to the final stages of its coaching search.

There have been a lot of rumors in recent days about Louisiana’s Billy Napier being the favorite for the job, and former Gators receiver Chris Doering seems to have that thought as well.

Doering went onto “SEC This Morning” on the SEC Network and thinks it’s inevitable that Napier will have the gig.

“I do think that’s probably what Florida is looking at going forward and I’ve gotten more and more excited about the idea as I’ve watched and talked to people that know him and the energy that he seems to have, so I think it’s probably inevitable at this point that we’ll be talking about it.”

Napier has been a hot name in coaching carousels for the last several years. He was in the Auburn search before it went in a different direction, and there were also rumors of him to USC as well this year.

Virginia Tech has also been rumored to be very high on Napier after the school fired Justin Fuente just recently.

Napier has been a revelation at Louisiana for the last four years. He’s 38-12 overall, including 10-1 this season.