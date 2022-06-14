Former Georgia Coach Predicts How Herschel Walker Would Fare Today

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: Former running back Herschel Walker for the Georgia Bulldogs on the sidelines against the UAB Blazers in the first half at Sanford Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images)

One former Georgia coach thinks Herschel Walker would be outstanding even if he played today.

Former Bulldogs swimming coach Jack Bauerle only had to say three words about how Walker would fare in today's game.

“He’d run wild,” Bauerle said.

Walker is well regarded as one of the best running backs in college football history. He played three seasons with Georgia before he was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fifth round of the 1985 NFL Draft.

He played in Dallas for six seasons before playing three seasons each in Minnesota and Philadelphia, plus one season in New York with the Giants.

During his time as a Bulldog, he rushed for 5,259 yards and 49 touchdowns off 994 carries.

His best individual season came as a senior in 1982 when he won the Heisman Trophy after rushing for 1,752 yards and 16 touchdowns off 335 carries.

It would be ridiculously fun to see him brush away defenders like it's nothing if he did play today.