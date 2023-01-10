Former Georgia Football Star Has Stetson Bennett Suggestion

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 08: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium on October 8, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The legend of Stetson Bennett grew on Monday night.

The Georgia quarterback led the program to its second-straight National Championship after it beat TCU 65-7.

Bennett finished the game completing 18-of-25 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 39 yards and two touchdowns.

After the game ended, former Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean said that he thinks Bennett deserves a statue.

"Nobody has done what he has done at Georgia. Nobody has done what he has done in life. Build a statue of the man in Athens. I'll be there when they reveal it," Dean said.

Bennett followed up last season with an even better season in 2022. He was named a Heisman Finalist and finished with 4,127 yards through the air, 27 touchdowns, and only seven interceptions.

He'll now focus on getting ready for the NFL Draft, which is scheduled for this April.