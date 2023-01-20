Former Georgia Linebacker Announces Transfer To Rival Program

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: A detailed view of the helmet of Kolby Wyatt #91 of the Georgia Bulldogs prior to the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

After four years at Georgia and two national title rings, linebacker Trezmen Marshall entered the transfer portal. But his destination might shock and even anger some Bulldogs fans.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Marshall announced that he is transferring to the University of Alabama. He joins the Crimson Tide with up to two years of college eligibility remaining.

"It has been an incredible experience and I am thankful for the lifelong memories and the brotherhood I have been a part of during my time here at UGA. With that said, I am announcing my transfer to the University of Alabama," Marshall wrote.

The 2022 season was the first year that Marshall saw extended action on the football field. In 14 games he recorded 19 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks and an interception.

Coming out of high school in 2019, Trezmen Marshall was a four-star prospect and the No. 122 overall recruit in the country, per 247Sports. He was the No. 7 inside linebacker in the nation and the No. 14 prospect from the state of Georgia.

But the 2020 pandemic and an injury in 2021 limited him to only a handful of games played in his first three years at Georgia.

Now Marshall is heading to Alabama, where he will have stiff competition but potentially a chance to win a third straight national title.

Will Trezmen Marshall have a breakout season at Alabama this year?