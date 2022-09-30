Former Georgia Quarterback: Teams Aren't "Intimidated" By Alabama

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 07: University of Alabama head coach Nick Saban (left) and University of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart stand with the College Football Playoff National Championship trophy after a Coaches Press Conference on January 7, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

With the way Georgia and Alabama are playing there's a good chance that the two teams once again face off for conference supremacy in the SEC Championship Game this year. But one former Georgia quarterback believes that this year's SEC title game would play out differently from the last few.

During an episode of Snaps with Aaron & T-Bob, former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray asserted that the Bulldogs aren't "intimidated" by the prospect of facing Alabama like they once were. But he admitted that there are probably some people who are still scared of the reigning SEC champions.

"I'm not saying people aren't scared of Alabama... but I don't think they're as intimidated," Murray said.

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs finally got the Alabama monkey off their backs, beating them in January's College Football National Championship Game. But even still, Alabama is one of the best teams in the nation. They'll be difficult to beat even with all of the confidence in the world.

Right now Georgia and Alabama are the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the nation respectively.

Assuming they stay undefeated and reach the SEC Championship again, there's a good chance that both of them are in the College Football Playoff again too.

Will Georgia and Alabama face each other in the SEC Championship Game? If so, who would come out on top?