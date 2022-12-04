Former Georgia Star Aaron Murray Makes His Opinion On Stetson Bennett Very Clear

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 08: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium on October 8, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Aaron Murray may be the Georgia Bulldogs all-time leading passer, but the former UGA QB turned SiriusXM analyst believes Stetson Bennett is the Dawgs' GOAT signal-caller.

Taking to Twitter on Championship Saturday, Murray said: "Not only is Stetson Bennett going to NYC, he has moved into GOAT status at UGA. He is the greatest QB in Georgia history."

Bennett played another game of clean football in the SEC Championship, helping the Bulldogs put up 50 points (and counting) on Brian Kelly's LSU squad.

Halfway through the fourth, the senior QB's completed 23-of-29 passes for 274 yards and four TDs, spreading the ball to 10 different Georgia receivers.

Fans reacted to Murray's assertion in his mentions.

"You sure you’re qualified to make such an assessment?" asked Brooks Austin.

"Damn right!!!" a fan replied. "#GoDawgs."

"Major compliment from the guy who is actually Georgia’s greatest QB," another said.

"Facts!!"

"Big stuff here from one of the Georgia greats."

