Former Georgia Star "Scared As Hell" For Tennessee Game

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and Baylor Bears on January 01, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

At least one former Georgia star isn't taking the Tennessee Volunteers lightly going into Saturday's massive SEC showdown.

Speaking on his "Snaps" podcast with The Volume, UGA's all-time leading passer Aaron Murray admitted he's "scared as hell" as a Georgia fan:

This is a Tennessee offense that's electric, that is mature, that is not afraid of the moment, it's not afraid of playing on the road as we saw when they beat down LSU on the road earlier this season... They will be ready to go. The big number that I want to look at is yards per completion for Tennessee. Can you make them earn it? Just straight up make them freakin' earn it. They are going to score... but if they're going to do it, make it a five-minute drive, make it a six-minute drive. Just don't do what we've seen all year long... those three-play drives that go 75 yards ... those are the daggers. This is really the first true moment for Kirby Smart and this defense to say, 'Yes. We did reload.'

Today's matchup will go a long way in determining how the College Football Playoff will take shape. Kickoff starts at 3:30 PM ET from Athens.