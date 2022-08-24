Former Giants Star Is Reportedly Selling His Super Bowl Ring

SAN DIEGO, CA - DECEMBER 08: The helmet of Antrel Rolle #26 of the New York Giants is seen prior to the start of the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on December 8, 2013 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

If you ever wanted to cosplay as a member of the Super Bowl champion Giants, now's your chance.

Per TMZ Sports, former Giants wideout Hakeem Nicks is his 2012 Super Bowl ring up for auction this month. The current bid for the ring sits at $28,000 but officials at Heritage Auctions predict it could fetch well over $80,000.

It's not clear why the former 1,000-yard receiver is listing the prized possession. But the size 15 ring weighs in at 95 grams and is flooded with diamonds and sapphires.

Nicks played a key role in the Giants' second upset of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, catching 10 balls for a game-high 109 yards.

The auction house notes that a portion of the proceeds will go to charity.