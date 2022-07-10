Former Governor Reportedly Visiting Russia To Help Brittney Griner

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury durring pregame warmups at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

As Brittney Griner prepares to be sentenced after pleading guilty to drug charges in Russia, the Biden administration is still working to bring her home. One former governor is reportedly ready to lend a hand too.

According to ABC News, former New Mexico governor Bill Richardson is planning on traveling to Russia in hopes of engaging in talks towards a deal to free Griner.

Richardson previously served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under former President Bill Clinton. He is credited with helping the U.S. secure the release of Trevor Reed back in April via a prisoner swap after several years in Russian prison.

Griner has been held in Russia on drug charges since February. This past week she pleaded guilty in a move some speculate will aid in her being part of a prisoner exchange.

Richardson's anticipated trip to Russia comes at the request of the Griner family through Griner's wife Cherelle.

Bill Richardson was a 7-term Congressman in the U.S. House of Representatives before being appointed ambassador in 1997. He spent one year in the role before being made U.S. Secretary of Energy to finish out President Clinton's second term in office.

Richardson returned to New Mexico and was elected governor in 2002, serving until 2011. He has worked extensively in diplomacy since then.

Time will tell if Richardson can play any sort of role in getting Brittney Griner returned to the United States.

Good luck, Bill.