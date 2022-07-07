Former Ivy League Basketball Star Has Died
Former University of Pennsylvania basketball star James "Booney" Salters passed away on Thursday, the team announced.
Salters was a three-year letterman for the Quakers, suiting up from 1977-80.
Salters, born in 1958, was one of the best guards to ever take the court for the UPenn basketball program. He played for three NCAA-qualifying teams — including the Quakers' squad that made a trip to the Final Four in 1979. There he served as a key starter — going toe-to-toe against the likes of Magic Johnson (Michigan State), Larry Bird (Indiana State) and Mark Aguirre (DePaul).
Salters was named first-time All-Big 5 and first-team All-Ivy as a senior captain in 1978-79. He finished his collegiate career with 838 points, 258 career assists and 122 rebounds. He was inducted into the Philadelphia Big 5 Hall of Fame in 2008 and into the Penn Athletics Hall of Fame as a member of its ninth class.
After his career with UPenn came to a close, Salters was selected by the New York Knicks with an eighth-round pick in the 1980 NBA Draft.
Our thoughts are with the Salters family and the UPenn community through this difficult time.