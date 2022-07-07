Former Ivy League Basketball Star Has Died

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - APRIL 03: A ball sits on the court during Michigan State Spartans practice for the NCAA Men's Final Four at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 3, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Former University of Pennsylvania basketball star James "Booney" Salters passed away on Thursday, the team announced.

Salters was a three-year letterman for the Quakers, suiting up from 1977-80.

Salters, born in 1958, was one of the best guards to ever take the court for the UPenn basketball program. He played for three NCAA-qualifying teams — including the Quakers' squad that made a trip to the Final Four in 1979. There he served as a key starter — going toe-to-toe against the likes of Magic Johnson (Michigan State), Larry Bird (Indiana State) and Mark Aguirre (DePaul).

Salters was named first-time All-Big 5 and first-team All-Ivy as a senior captain in 1978-79. He finished his collegiate career with 838 points, 258 career assists and 122 rebounds. He was inducted into the Philadelphia Big 5 Hall of Fame in 2008 and into the Penn Athletics Hall of Fame as a member of its ninth class.

After his career with UPenn came to a close, Salters was selected by the New York Knicks with an eighth-round pick in the 1980 NBA Draft.

Our thoughts are with the Salters family and the UPenn community through this difficult time.