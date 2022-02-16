The Spun

Former Jaguars OC Darrell Bevell Reportedly Close To Landing New NFL Gig

Jaguars interim head coach Darrell Bevell looks onJACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on in the game against the Denver Broncos at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

As Mike McDaniel continues to build his Miami Dolphins staff, former Jaguars offensive coordinator and interim head coach Darrell Bevell has emerged as a major target.

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, “Dolphins are working toward adding Darrell Bevell as pass-game coordinator/quarterbacks coach.” Noting, “Long-time OC and interim coach at two stops gives new coach Mike McDaniel plenty of experience.”

McDaniel will look toward Bevell in the pursuit to “get all that greatness” out of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Part of the reason the former 49ers OC landed the job in Miami was his belief in the former No. 5 overall pick.

During Brian Flores stint with the Dolphins, it was clear that the coaching staff didn’t fully trust Tua. Which was confirmed when Flores admitted that the team was in talks to acquire Texans QB Deshaun Watson.

Should Bevell land the job, he brings a lot of NFL experience to the Dolphins young staff. Bevell has coached pro football dating back to 2000. He most recently took over the Jags’ job after Urban Meyer’s firing. And led Jacksonville to an unlikely win over the Colts to spoil their AFC South rival’s playoff hopes.

Bevell cut his teeth in the National Football League working with Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre in Green Bay in the early 2000’s. He later made his name as the architect of the Russell Wilson/Marshawn Lynch-led Seattle Seahawks offense from 2011-2017.

