Former Jets Star Wants Team To "Go Get" 1 NFL Quarterback

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 08: General view of helmets of the New York Jets during the Preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 08, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

The New York Jets have made it clear that they have no qualms about spending big money to get a veteran quarterback this offseason. For one for Jets star, the choice should be obvious.

Appearing on Up & Adams, former Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall said that the team needs to "go get" Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. He made the case that Carr gives the Jets the boost on offense that they need to complement the elite defense that they currently have.

"Do it. Do it. Go get Derek Carr... (Jets owner Woody Johnson) been in this situation before (with an elite defense)... For all of the good defensive players they had, they missed it on offense... This guy Derek Carr - I don't care about his record..." Marshall said.

The Jets defense finished fourth in points and yards allowed in 2022 - one year after being ranked last in both. But their offense was ranked in the bottom 10 for the seventh year in a row, and it caused the to lose their final six games of the season.

Brandon Marshall is hardly the first person to make this case for the Jets. And now that the Jets have fired offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, they may be more capable of fitting Carr into their scheme rather than trying to fit a square peg into a round hole.

The Jets front office and coaching staff must realize that if they don't make the playoffs or come close to it in 2022 that everyone is going to lose their jobs.

Whether they take the ultimate gamble and make a trade for Derek Carr, we'll just have to wait and see.

Will the Jets make a move for Carr? Should they?