Former Kansas Coach David Beaty Reportedly Lands New Job

LAWRENCE, KANSAS - NOVEMBER 23: Head coach Tom Herman of the Texas Longhorns and head coach David Beaty of the Kansas Jayhawks greet each other after their game at Memorial Stadium on November 23, 2018 in Lawrence, Kansas. Texas won 24-17. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

The Kansas Jayhawks are finally back in bowl season after over a decade of terrible football with some of the worst records in all of college sports. One of the coaches who was a part of those doldrums, David Beaty, is also back in the spotlight.

According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Beaty has been hired as the wide receivers coach at Florida Atlantic University. He will work under new FAU head coach Tom Herman, who previously served as his boss for one year at Texas in 2019.

Beaty spent the year 2022 as the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach of the USFL's Houston Gamblers. The Gamblers missed the playoffs after going 3-7.

Beaty and Herman have actually worked together on a few occasions. Their paths first crossed in 2007 when they worked on the sidelines together at Rice.

David Beaty was hired as head coach at Kansas in 2015 but went 0-12 in his first year at the helm. His fortunes didn't really improve over the next four years as his teams won only six games over the next three years.

Beaty went just 6-42 in four years with the Jayhawks and just 2-34 within the Big 12.

After his firing at the end of the 2018 season, Beaty sued the University of Kansas for breach of contract and settled with the school.

FAU don't have Kansas or Texas on their upcoming schedule - what a pity.