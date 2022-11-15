Former Kentucky Basketball Player Comes Out As Gay

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 31: Isaac Humphries of United speaks the media during the round five NBL match between Melbourne United and Perth Wildcats at John Cain Arena, on October 31, 2022, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images) Kelly Defina/Getty Images

On Tuesday afternoon, a former Kentucky star and current professional basketball player made a significant announcement.

In a video posted to Twitter, former Kentucky standout Isaac Humphries announced he's gay. The video shows Humphries addressing his teammates face-to-face.

In the video, Humphries revealed he tried to take his own life because he was "disgusted" with himself before growing to love himself.

"I decided that if I'm going to join a team, I'm going to come out publicly and just make sure people know that you can live and you don't have to hide just because you're an athlete."

Humphries revealed that his goal in addressing his sexuality publicly will help others who are struggling.

"That's my goal behind this," he added. "Make sure people know that you can be whatever you want no matter who you are or what you do. You can be 'Big Ice' and be gay and you can still be a great basketball player and be gay. You can do whatever you want. It has nothing to do with your sexuality or who you are or who you're meant to be."

The video finished with Humphries and his teammates and coaches exchanging hugs - as it should.