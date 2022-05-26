Former Kentucky Basketball Star Reportedly Dead At 67

LEXINGTON, KY - NOVEMBER 30: A general view of Rupp Arena during the Kentucky Wildcats game against the Boston University Terriers on November 30, 2010 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Kentucky basketball program announced the passing of Wildcats hoops legend Reggie Warford.

Warford was the second Black player ever to suit up for the Wildcats and the first to stay all four seasons and graduate from the university.

He died at 67 years old.

"Reggie Warford passed away this morning at home surrounded by his loving family," head coach John Calipari said. "I know how much Reggie meant to Kentucky and how he inspired others, including Jack Givens and James Lee. Reggie and I worked together at Pitt in the 80s and have remained friends. I'm going to miss my brother, may God bless you, Reggie."

Warford appeared in 50 games from 1973-76 and scored 206 career points. He was a member of the NCAA Tournament runner-up team in 1975 and helped the Wildcats to an NIT Championship in 1976.

"Reggie Warford played an important role in the history of UK Athletics," Kentucky Director of Athletics Mitch Barnhart said. "His career as a player and student, and his presence as a native Kentuckian, helped set the stage for the continued growth of integration of Kentucky basketball and our entire athletics program. We are deeply saddened by his passing and our condolences are with his family, friends and teammates."

After his collegiate playing career, Warford served assistant coaching stints at Pittsburgh, Iowa State and Long Beach State.

He's survived by his wife, Marisa, and sons Grant and Tyler.

Our thoughts are with the Warford family through this difficult time.