Former Kentucky Player's Comment Going Viral Before NBA Draft

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - FEBRUARY 12: Shaedon Sharpe #21 of the Kentucky Wildcats looks on during halftime against the Florida Gators at Rupp Arena on February 12, 2022 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

In one year with the Kentucky Wildcats, former five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe did not spend so much as a single minute on the court. But despite lacking stats, he isn't lacking confidence.

Sharpe declared for the 2022 NBA Draft all the way back in April despite not playing. Ahead of next week's draft, he had some bold comments that have quickly gone viral.

"I see myself as one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball," he said, per NBA writer Joe Mussatto.

That's about as bold of a comment as any basketball player at any level can possibly make. Whether he believes it himself or not, he'll probably need that mindset to get where he needs to be.

But basketball fans don't exactly appreciate the comments given his lack of playing time:

"That's crazy since he never actually seems to play the game of basketball," one Twitter user replied.

"You have to “play the game” to be one of the best to ever 'play the game,'" another said.

"Hard to earn that title when you scored as many points at Kentucky as twitter user JackB97642953," a third user wrote.

Despite not playing since high school Shaedon Sharpe still projects as an early first-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

We'll find out in about six days if any team agrees with Sharpe's assessment of himself.