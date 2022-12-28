Former Kentucky Star Joining Wildcats Coaching Staff

LEXINGTON, KY - NOVEMBER 09: A basketball with a Kentucky Wildcats logo sits on the floor during the game against the Georgetown College Tigers at Rupp Arena on November 9, 2014 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

One of the most respected Kentucky point guards ever is reportedly returning to Lexington as a member of John Calipari's coaching staff.

Per KSR's Jack Pilgrim, former UK star Tyler Ulis will join the Wildcats' basketball staff as a student assistant at the start of the new semester.

According to Pilgrim, the move has been "in the works since the start of the season" and is now finally set to become official. Noting that Brian Calipari had a similar role at Kentucky before taking the job at LIU Brooklyn.

Nice to see Ulis back with Big Blue.