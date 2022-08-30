Former Lacrosse Star Has Reportedly Made NFL Roster

JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 28: A general view of the Atlanta Falcons Helmet on the ground before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 28, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Falcons defeated the Jaguars 21 to 14. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

One of the most intriguing stories of the 2022 NFL preseason comes out of the Atlanta Falcons organization.

Jared "Bernie" Bernhardt, a four-time All-American college lacrosse player, is slated to make the Falcons' 53-man roster.

Bernhardt won the Tewaaraton Award in 2021, recognizing him as the top college lacrosse player in the nation. He finished his collegiate career at Maryland with the program record for career points (290), goals (202), single-season points (99), single-season goals (71), goals in a single NCAA Tournament (18) and points in a single NCAA Tournament (24).

After graduating from Maryland in 2021, Bernhardt transferred to Ferris State and crossed over sport lines to football. As the program's immediate starting quarterback, he led the team to its first ever Division II national tile — leading the NCAA with 26 rushing touchdowns.

The Falcons picked up Bernhardt as an undrafted free agent earlier this offseason — rolling him out as a wide receiver in the preseason. He reeled in a game-winning touchdown catch in this year's preseason opener against the Detroit Lions.

He finished his preseason with five catches for 102 yards and a touchdown.