Former Lakers Player Is Auctioning His 2 Championship Rings

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: A moment of silence is observed in honor of Philip "Flip" Saunders' passing before the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Staples Center on October 28, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

In his first two NBA seasons, power forward Slava Medvedenko was a contributing member to two Los Angeles Lakers championship teams. But now he's getting ready to part ways with the mementos from those incredible years.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Medvedenko said he would be auctioning off his two Lakers title rings to raise money for rebuilding school gyms in his native Ukraine. He said that bombings from the Russian army took out over a hundred schools.

"We want to restore gyms because the Russian army bombed more than a hundred schools," Medvedenko said. "Our country, they need a lot of money to fix the schools. Sports gyms are going to be last in the line to fix it. In Ukraine, we have winter and kids need to play inside."

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has forced Medvedenko to relocate to Warsaw in Poland. He's been holding charity basketball games to raise money for refugees.

Per ESPN, the two rings will likely fetch upwards of $100,000.

Slava Medvedenko joined the Lakers in 2000 after going undrafted in 1998. He played 39 minutes in his first season as the Lakers won the 2001 NBA championship.

Medvedenko had a larger role in his second season, averaging 10.3 minutes per game off the bench in 71 games en route to a second NBA title.

Over the next few years, Medvedenko would get a larger and larger role with the Lakers under Phil Jackson until injuries ended his career at 27.

We wish Medvedenko the best in getting the money he wants from the auction.