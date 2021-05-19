Former Louisville Forward Transferring To Play For Rick Pitino

After two years playing with the Cardinals, Louisville forward Quinn Slazinski will transfer to Iona and suit up for former UL head coach Rick Pitino. This decision comes just two weeks after the 20 year old announced his entrance into the NCAA transfer portal on May 5.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, Slazinski shared an edited photo of himself wearing an Iona uniform alongside Pitino.

“If I’m betting on myself I completely double down. NYC WHATS GOOD,” the caption read.

If I’m betting on myself I completely double down👑

NYC WHATS GOOD pic.twitter.com/GMFgN8vuRm — QSlaz🌹 (@quinnslazinski) May 19, 2021

Coming out of Huntington Prep as a three-star recruit in 2019, Slazinski averaged just 1.0 points and 3.0 minutes per game through his freshman season. This past year though, the 6-foot-8 forward saw a significant breakthrough in his play — averaging 6.2 points and 3.6 rebounds through 21.1 minutes per game and eight starts.

Slazinski will follow the same Louisville-to-Iona route that his new head coach took prior to this past season. After 16 years at the helm for the Cardinals, Pitino was fired from his Louisville position in 2017 after allegations of payment to a recruit’s family emerged.

The news of Slazinksi’s transfer decision comes just one day after the Louisville program was hit with another scandal. Former assistant coach Dino Gaudio was charged with extortion on Tuesday after allegedly threatening to report NCAA violations to the media.

After a three-year hiatus from college basketball, Pitino took the Iona job in 2020. In his first year with the team, the veteran head coach led the Gaels to a MAAC conference championship and an NCAA Tournament appearance.

With the bulk of the Iona scoring load falling on the backcourt in 2020-21, Slazinski should have an immediate impact in the post come next season.