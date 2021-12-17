The Spun

Former LSU 4-Star WR Commit Decoldest Crawford Announces New Commitment

LSU football helmets are seen sitting alone.BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 12: LSU helmets are seen on the field prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Tiger Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

Decoldest Crawford was one of the several big-name recruits to announce his decommitment from LSU following the hire of former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly.

Now, the four-star wide receiver prospect has made his next big commitment decision.

Donning a Nebraska hat and shirt during his signing at Green Oaks High School this morning, Crawford announced his commitment to Scott Frost and the Cornhuskers program.

Committing to LSU back in 2019, Crawford developed relationships with several Tigers coaches — including former wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph. That connection will continue into the young wide receiver’s collegiate career as Joseph was recently hired as the WRs coach/passing game coordinator in Lincoln.

By committing to the Cornhuskers, Crawford becomes the second highest-rated recruit in Frost’s No. 52-ranked 2022 class.

