Former LSU 4-Star WR Commit Decoldest Crawford Announces New Commitment

Decoldest Crawford was one of the several big-name recruits to announce his decommitment from LSU following the hire of former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly.

Now, the four-star wide receiver prospect has made his next big commitment decision.

Donning a Nebraska hat and shirt during his signing at Green Oaks High School this morning, Crawford announced his commitment to Scott Frost and the Cornhuskers program.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Decoldest “ToEvaDoIt” Crawford has Committed to Nebraska! The 6’0 180 WR from Shreveport, LA was formerly committed to LSU and held offers from Ole Miss, Arkansas, Penn State, and others. Best name in football💯 pic.twitter.com/iGUjUXCISx — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 17, 2021

Committing to LSU back in 2019, Crawford developed relationships with several Tigers coaches — including former wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph. That connection will continue into the young wide receiver’s collegiate career as Joseph was recently hired as the WRs coach/passing game coordinator in Lincoln.

Four-star WR Decoldest Crawford, a former LSU commit, is headed to Nebraska where former Tigers coach Mickey Joseph is now working with receivers and passing game coordinator. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 17, 2021

By committing to the Cornhuskers, Crawford becomes the second highest-rated recruit in Frost’s No. 52-ranked 2022 class.